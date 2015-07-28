ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nebula II CBD
  • Leafly flower of Nebula II CBD

Hybrid

Nebula II CBD

Nebula II CBD

Nebula II CBD was bred as a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and the CBD Crew. The 60/40 sativa-dominant strain was bred for its high concentrations of CBD which hover around 7%. The balance of CBD and THC at a 1-to-1 ratio makes Nebula II CBD a top choice for medical cannabis consumers. It introduces itself with a fruity, earthy aroma and carries a hint of honey sweetness. The calming effects of Nebula II CBD ease pain, stress, and a number of other medical ailments without halting energy or productivity.

Reviews

31

Show all

Avatar for HappilyPainFree
Member since 2015
Calming, Honey, sweet smoke - the anti-anxiety effect of the high CBD is very noticeable. Also good for asthma and joint pain, muscle spasm/cramps due to its anti-inflammatory action. Clears my head pretty quick, a nice daytime use for pain, stress and spasms!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for HarmonyHill
Member since 2016
One of the best strains I've come across for my physical an neurological issues...One of my all time top 10 in the past 30 years A++
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for D3adlicious
Member since 2017
Really mellow high! Was smiling and laughing the whole time and instantly put in a great mood. I suffer from anxiety and panic disorder and have to be cautious as some strains increase or intensify my anxiety- but this strain was amazing at keeping me chill and thinking positive. Only downside is t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for renaudobie
Member since 2016
This was my first high CBD strain - and I wasn't disappointed. I toke with a friend on a beautiful sunny day around noon. I somehow exprience difficulties concentratingon monday mornings, and I counted on it to help me get through my art history class. Right after I ashed the joint, it began with a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for deckmilit
Member since 2016
Very good as a CDB medical strain. Will not give you too much psychoactive effects but has a reasonable amount of CBD. Depending on symptoms, you may need to consume a bit more but overall a positive strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Nebula
parent
Strain
Nebula II CBD

Photos

User uploaded image of Nebula II CBDUser uploaded image of Nebula II CBD