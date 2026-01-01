Nectar Bloom is an indica-leaning hybrid flower from Whole Flower/Find, delivering a smooth, flavorful experience with notes of sweet citrus, juicy fruit, and subtle herbal spice. With a potent THC level and a calming body feel, this strain offers relaxing, mellow effects that make it a great choice for winding down, casual sessions, or low-stress social moments.

If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.