Newton’s Lemon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Newton’s Lemon.
Newton’s Lemon strain effects
Newton’s Lemon strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Newton’s Lemon reviews
C........m
August 26, 2024
Energetic
Tingly
Uplifted
What an absolute honor to write the furst ever review for this strain... My conclusion is this: the smell of this weed is strong, and very gas and lemon-like. It's sativa dominant, but gives off little paranoia, and the effects themselves are quite light, but also nice. And so - it's okay, but there is nothing really special about it because it's so light and non-euphoric.