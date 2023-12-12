Next Level OG Live Rosin Been dabbing this all day and it’s been great! Smell is fruity but heavy on the gas/chem notes. Taste is complete gas for me on this pickup but not too heavy like some other OGs. I have a feeling the biscotti/gelato/cookies lineage really mellows out the smoke. Effects are a very clear high with a lot of mental clarity. Haven’t felt groggy at all even though I’m almost at the end of my day. Felt really good all day! Definitely an A+ strain especially for those seeking a more sativa/calm/clearheaded high for the day.