9........v
December 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This was labeled as an Indica, but I’m not disappointed. I smoked a bowl last night and immediately felt my body start to loosen, and within minutes I was snuggling into my pillows and falling asleep. It’s very tasty, and very smelly on the nose. I don’t think this is the longest lasting strain I’ve ever smoked, but it’s working for a great wake n bake. If it’s grown well, it’s worth a try. But if it isn’t grown well, maybe try this one later.
9........t
November 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Next Level OG Live Rosin Been dabbing this all day and it’s been great! Smell is fruity but heavy on the gas/chem notes. Taste is complete gas for me on this pickup but not too heavy like some other OGs. I have a feeling the biscotti/gelato/cookies lineage really mellows out the smoke. Effects are a very clear high with a lot of mental clarity. Haven’t felt groggy at all even though I’m almost at the end of my day. Felt really good all day! Definitely an A+ strain especially for those seeking a more sativa/calm/clearheaded high for the day.
M........8
July 3, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
It has orange hairs and sparkly trichomes. Three hits in and your in space. Hiiiiiggghhhhllllyyyyy recommend if you need a good pick me up when ur around energy suckers. And yes in cause you were wondering smoking it now and enjoying life for the first ever