Next Level
Next Level is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kushco OG and Scotty2hotty. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Next Level is known for its moderate to high THC content, averaging around 20-25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Next Level features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Next Level typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Next Levels effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Next Level, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Next Level strain effects
Next Level strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
Next Level strain reviews4
9........v
December 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
9........t
November 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
M........8
July 3, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly