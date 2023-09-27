Nick The Bruiser reviews
J........0
September 27, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Very smooth toke. Not for rookies. Pretty potent stuff and great for gaming.
a........8
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Received as a shake oz, sold by Sapphire. Definitely not the wake n bake strain imho. Taste like purple.
A........9
August 1, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
70/30 Indy leaning. Very euphoric.
l........2
January 27, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely not for the weak. Potent strain, good high. Very euphoric and relaxing high