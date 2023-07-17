Nightmare Runtz reviews
Nightmare Runtz strain effects
K........1
July 17, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Nightmare runts gets you high, like high high high, it’s strong at, damn near blew a lung out, ended up eating a whole stuffed crust pizza by papa John’s , highly recommend it gives a high like rue from euphoria 🫶🏻
f........9
October 3, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
nightmare runtz is the one that will get you right where you need to once you smoke this nothing else bothers you i luv it i highly recommend
r........e
February 14, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Very potent, good for experienced lads
b........t
August 18, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Deeply relaxing both mentally and physically, great nuanced taste combined with a rich and potent high. One of my favourites
t........r
July 8, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
The strain has a nice head high, very relaxing with a light tan color extract. light tan color. Very tasty w a mild fruity 0.9 flower A very nice taste, with a hint of fruity flavors. Nice strong head high and energetic feel Low temperature dab Quartz banger - Well seasoned 30 seconds heat 15 seconds until rip 0 seconds until blazed
L........1
September 19, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
From bag appeal to taste to effect this one is a keeper and a must try tropical and floral gas with a indica high.
J........a
October 27, 2024
Giggly
Happy
The taste is very potent very diesel and love tropical flavor… definitely had me chill!!
d........3
September 4, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Really nice taste. Sweet notes. Limited coughing because grower knew to cut nitrogen during flowering. I’m also super high while writing this because this hits late and hard. Buzz buzz…