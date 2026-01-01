Nishi — a 2025 release from The TenCo — is a vibrant hybrid known for its bright, fruit-forward terpene profile and uplifting effects. This cultivar greets the senses with sweet citrus and juicy fruit aromas, delivering a smooth smoke that carries lively citrus, sweet, and fruity flavors on the palate. The experience begins with a euphoric mental lift that brightens mood and promotes a relaxed, easygoing state, gradually settling into a calm body feel without heavy sedation. With its refreshing flavor and balanced effects, Nishi is a great choice for unwinding, social sessions, or enjoying a mellow moment. If you’ve tried Nishi, leave it a review and let others know what you think!