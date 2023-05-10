Novarine reviews
A........s
May 10, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
First off, shout out to @pdxascrnd in Wayne for having the best prices out of all the dispensaries I’ve been to since getting my card from in September of 2019. Ask for Nicky when you get there; he’s an awesome dude!) 🤩🤩🤩 Novarine is so good it has inspired me to write my first review on Leafly. And trust me; I’ve tried A lot😶🌫️😶🌫️😶🌫️😴😴😴🤤🤤🤤 Since it is my first review,please be gentle on me when reading it.🤩🤩🤩 Thank you so much! This strain has a pleasant citrus scent that I tasted on the inhale. It is an easy smoke that didn’t burn my throat or cause me to choke dreadfully when on the exhale. Three small bowls in and oh boy, do I feel good. I suffer from anxiety, depression, PTSD, severe ADHD, as well as sciatic pain that runs from my neck down to my foot. (I also have chemo fog from taking a chemotherapy pill once a day since 2017 for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia which probably beats out every other issue I have as far as how they affect my life.) I am always on the lookout for a strain that will help treat all of my symptoms, or at least as many as possible. Some strains help with my anxiety and fatigue, but they don’t help much with the pain I deal with. Others help melt pain away but don’t do much for my mental health issues. Believe it or not, it is quite difficult to find one strain that treats all of my ailments. To be honest, I can count on one hand the amount of strains I’ve tried that have helped me with all of my issues. My friends, Novarine is on that list. For me, this is definitely an indica leaning hybrid. It’s been about 10 minutes since my last bong hit and I am so, so, SO relaxed. All of the pain I live with all day, every day is completely gone. My anxiety went from a 9 to a 2….maybe less then that. My eyes are nice and heavy, which is fabulous because I got up way too early this morning and plan on taking a nap soon. I’m chilling right now on the back patio, listening to birds tweeting, and I’m blown away at how clear each different type of bird sounds. I even hear a duck quacking down by the creek behind our house, and I’ve never heard a duck throughout the 12 years I’ve lived here. And it’s not just sounds of the birds. I can hear my husband vacuuming upstairs in our bedroom, I can hear cars driving by, our outside “feral” cat Penny meowing above me. I can hear some kids in the distance……everything sounds so clear. And the colors! The trees are lush, green, and bright and the brilliant blue sky dotted with whips of clouds. For me, Novarine is the closet thing I’ve used to a trip on magic mushrooms I’ve had. I highly recommend this strain for anyone dealing with a multitude of mental health issues, as well as chronic and neurotrophic pain. If it does for you what it does for me, I promise you’ll be hearing the angels sing while rainbows and unicorns flash across the sky! 🌈🦄🥹🥲☺️😊 After this review I’m off to clean out the spice rack, clear out the Tupperware container cupboard, and maybe even make some fresh fruit salad. I’ll slip the nap in somewhere….that’s what’s so strange about this strain. It’s like I’m couch locked but can snap out of it at a moments notice.
D........r
July 10, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Wow! I've been using cannabis almost daily for multiple health issues for about 8 years. This is the absolute best strain for pain that I have ever tried. Specifically difficult to treat pain, like bone on bone spine or joint pain and nerve pain. I got a great mood lift. This strain was also very helpful with distracting from any remaining pain. I was cheerful and social (I have autism, so that's unusual for me, esp if I'm in pain). Slightly talkative, but not overly so; it was easy to focus on what others were saying and follow the conversation. I have a condition that causes my joints to deteriorate (Ehlers-Danlos). And my hip pain was has gotten so bad over the past year that I recently went back onto opioids to treat it bc nothing else i tried even touched the pain and i couldn't sleep, sit,walk or function at all. Smoking a big bowl of this flower reduced my pain as much as my prescription, but without the side effects. I'm in shock. I was in so much pain earlier - like a 9/10.... and now it's a bearable 4 or 5. I've never had strain that even came close to this amount of pain relief.
g........7
May 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I have a quarter of blades by GRASSROOTS and it doesn't say anything about thcv. however it says thca 23.957% and it's terpene rich with 2.558% terps. bmyrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, humulene, and ocimene being the top five terpenes in that order. it's listed as a straight hybrid, not leaning towards indica nor sativa ... however based on the terpenes of this one I would guess it's slightly more sativa dominant than indica, I think they are trying to say it's a perfectly balanced hybrid but it doesn't feel that way to me. i generally like to smoke only indica or indica dominant strains but this novarine has some interesting traits that make it one of my top three sativa leaning strains. I am also a fan of white widow and east coast sour diesel. novarine has cbga .612% and cbg .188% I don't know much about cbg other than it is there parent chemical of most of the cannabinoids including thc, however I don't know much about it's pharmacology, which i will check out on open ai chatGPT after i finish this review. let me tell you that it tastes amazing and the buds are HUGE for being marketed as blades or smalls. it's one of the largest quarters ive ever bought from a dispensary and it was less than $40!!! So as an indica smoker who's favorite strain is ice cream cake by terrapin, for me to enjoy a sativa leaning cannabis to this extent should tell you guys a lot about it's quality!
g........0
June 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I picked up an 1/8 of Grassroot's live sugar Novarine and even though I am generally a pure indica smoker I enjoy the Sativa leaning Novarine a lot. I have chronic pain, nausea, and inflammation issues due to gastroparesis (damaged vagus nerve) so I can't really eat solid food regularly and look for strains that will help me with my stomach issues. The problem with a lot of the Indicas is I am not as sharp as I would like to be while working and needed to find a middle ground day strain that didn't get too racy and provided moderate daytime relief. With Novarine I have found a strain that provides me some of the tingly pain relieving body high of an Indica but remaining very clear headed and focused. Like many in this internet era my attention span has degraded over the years from all the time spent at my PC. But with this strain I feel extra focused and interested in the content I am consuming. A great combination of feeling relaxed but also alert. In higher dosages I get more pain relief and brings forward more of the relaxed side. Its like couchlock that you can exit at will whenever you want. A good all day candidate for sure. I do feel that it brings more mental relief than physical overall though. In terms of helping out hunger issues I would say this doesn't give me any feeling of munchies. Although it might be different for others with a more healthy digestive system, lol Compared to past strains though I would say the pain relief is more moderate but better than a lot of your commonly seen sativa dominant strains. In terms of potency I will leave that to you for your tolerance to decide. If you are a recreational user I would just straight up recommend it for an all day smoke that doesn't get you anxious and is good for if you need to focus but also need to stay lifted.
t........9
January 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I wanted to try Novarine and all I have to say is WOW. ThcV is an appetite suppressant for sure. It’s very nice not having the munchies after every time I take the medical MJ. I will continue to purchase this. It also helps relax and alleviates some pain.
s........3
May 4, 2023
off rip presentation is 10/10, bud was soft the smell is a 10/10. could feel affects immediately i would definitely recommend to my friends.(i smoke everyday and this strain stand out to me)
j........g
November 12, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
The flavor and smoke are some of the best I’ve ever had. It’s extremely smooth and very easy to smoke. The look and smell of the buds is also absolutely beautiful. The buds are very light and soft/squishy. Very fuzzy with bright orange hairs everywhere, and dark greens and purples. For me, it hit very quickly and hit hard. Super buzzy head high, and body relaxation with heavy eyes. Very focused with intense audio sensitivity. The initial buzzy high does eventually subside and is replaced with some anxiety and jitteriness. It feels like your body was to stay couch-locked but your brain wants you to get up and do stuff.
j........x
August 20, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Absolutely outstanding strain my new favorite its like pine nuggets dipped in gasoline with a little bit of spice in there. Love the taste and smell all around and the high is nice but am able to get shit done.if you can find it I highly recommend it lol