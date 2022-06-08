Now and Later reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Now and Later.
Now and Later strain effects
Now and Later strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
Now and Later reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
w........6
June 8, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
first time smoking now and later. nice taste, smooth smoke, my pain disappeared and I have different types of pain. Nerve pain, lower back pain muscle soreness the list is plenty… I was in heaven. I nearly cried because I’ve been in pain for many years. I’m so happy the bud tender at my new favorite dispensary suggested it.
D........s
December 1, 2020
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Very relaxed, tingly, and oddly enough, focused high. Gassy smell/taste with fruity and floral undertones. Best smoked from a joint for opitmal flavor and aroma.
L........2
February 6, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Before trying this strain I had no idea what tingly meant for weed. Now I know.
l........o
June 21, 2021
Bought it and it saved my life from anxiety.
B........8
April 10, 2021
Relaxed
I do not like the taste, if you do not like oranges or lemons do not buy this strain. I do feel relaxed but the taste and smell is not what I like. If you like oranges and lemons you would like this.
n........s
August 25, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Very smooth smoke, calm, sedative yet a focused high and doesn’t slump me out! I’d have to say this strain has some of my absolute favorite terpenes in it.
d........3
October 26, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain opens up with an earthy piney and citris overtures. I find that it will sneak up on me like an ocean ride.
H........4
February 6, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This shit is crazy, like tingly is wild fr. It made me feel so happy, and I was fried like a whole ass egg bro.