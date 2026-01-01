Nuclear Muffins is a balanced hybrid bred from Modified Muffins #10 × Lady Madonna #10, delivering a potent and terpene-rich experience that stands out on the menu. With THC frequently in the high-20s to low-30s, this strain greets the senses with a complex aroma of citrus, pine, herbs, and sweet berry, backed by earthy and spicy undertones. The effects strike a versatile middle ground, offering an uplifting, mood-boosting cerebral lift alongside smooth, calming relaxation that eases tension without heavy sedation. Nuclear Muffins is ideal for those seeking both creative clarity and balanced ease, making it a go-to choice for daytime inspiration or relaxed social sessions.