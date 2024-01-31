Numbskull reviews
Numbskull strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Numbskull strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
H........5
January 31, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Tasty strain, very beautiful looking buds as well. Nice relaxed yet, outgoing feeling. Great for just sitting on Xbox and gaming with friends and it’s also go for staying calm while working on small engines I’ve found lol. Good strain overall 4/5 star at minimum
k........2
August 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
buds are colorful, fluffy, and yield a lot when ground. this mf tastes just like fruit loops and gives a great head and body high as well as eradicate my body pains. it definitely hits but it's not too hard or unpleasant; overall really great strain
g........i
July 5, 2024
it has a metal/exhaust taste but relieves pain.
a........l
April 7, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
this strain tastes like straight metal, so i’m kinda iffy on the taste but boy are the effects nice. honestly thought i got a burnt cart at first but it just the flavor