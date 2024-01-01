stock photo similar to NYCZ
Hybrid

NYCZ

NYCZ is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. NYCZ is a cross of the Original Z x Canal Street Runtz. NYCZ is an indica hybrid with good bag appeal, great terps of sweet Z and tart candy, and it works great for hash or flower. Leave a review for this strain.

