Octane Mint Sorbet reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Octane Mint Sorbet.
Octane Mint Sorbet strain effects
Octane Mint Sorbet strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
l........8
May 31, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Was pleasantly surprised by this strain. My dispo was out of hot mint sundae so my budtender recommended this to me Doesn’t hit right away, but when it does, the body feeling is AMAZING. I was a little skeptical but I would say this is one of my favs. Perfect for going out or chillin with the buds. I don’t get a lot of food cravings off strains but this one does it :)
n........f
August 16, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
anxiety inducing, for me at least. Had a panic attack after trying it, very strong hybrid with high THC, this strain is a heavy hitter. Smells extremely fruity and sweet and it tastes exactly the same. Buds I got were from a medical dispensary and grown indoors, this flower as you can probably guess looks amazing. Anxiety patients be warned, panicky. But after the initial panic went away I feel very energetic and happy, kinda makes you want to get up and do something fun. 4/5 because of my personal experience but if I didn't have anxiety this would've been 5/5 all the way
d........2
October 12, 2024
Energetic
Anxious
Dizzy
Pre-roll. A little harsh. First time trying this strain. May have aggravated anxiety for me. Probably really good if I smoked less at a time.
m........0
August 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I’m very picky when it comes to hybrid strains but this delivers a nice ride into stonerland.