Octane Mint Sorbet reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Octane Mint Sorbet.

write a review

Octane Mint Sorbet strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Happy

Octane Mint Sorbet strain flavors

Loading...

Diesel

Loading...

Berry

Loading...

Sweet

Octane Mint Sorbet strain helps with

  • Inflammation
    75% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain

Octane Mint Sorbet reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
May 31, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Was pleasantly surprised by this strain. My dispo was out of hot mint sundae so my budtender recommended this to me Doesn’t hit right away, but when it does, the body feeling is AMAZING. I was a little skeptical but I would say this is one of my favs. Perfect for going out or chillin with the buds. I don’t get a lot of food cravings off strains but this one does it :)
3 people found this helpful
August 16, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
anxiety inducing, for me at least. Had a panic attack after trying it, very strong hybrid with high THC, this strain is a heavy hitter. Smells extremely fruity and sweet and it tastes exactly the same. Buds I got were from a medical dispensary and grown indoors, this flower as you can probably guess looks amazing. Anxiety patients be warned, panicky. But after the initial panic went away I feel very energetic and happy, kinda makes you want to get up and do something fun. 4/5 because of my personal experience but if I didn't have anxiety this would've been 5/5 all the way
2 people found this helpful
October 12, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dizzy
Pre-roll. A little harsh. First time trying this strain. May have aggravated anxiety for me. Probably really good if I smoked less at a time.
1 person found this helpful
August 9, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I’m very picky when it comes to hybrid strains but this delivers a nice ride into stonerland.

Buy strains with similar effects to Octane Mint Sorbet

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...