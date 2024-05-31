stock photo similar to Octane Mint Sorbet
Hybrid

Octane Mint Sorbet

 Octane Mint Sorbet is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Octane and Wedding Cake. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Octane Mint Sorbet is a rare and exclusive strain from various breeders, such as Urban Canna, Claybourne Co., Farm 2 Lab, and Seedsman. Octane Mint Sorbet is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Octane Mint Sorbet effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Octane Mint Sorbet when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Octane Mint Sorbet features flavors like mint, lime, floral, and musky. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Octane Mint Sorbet typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Octane Mint Sorbet is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and gassy cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Octane Mint Sorbet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Octane Mint Sorbet strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

Octane Mint Sorbet strain flavors

Diesel

Berry

Sweet

Octane Mint Sorbet strain helps with

  • Inflammation
    75% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
Octane Mint Sorbet strain reviews4

May 31, 2024
Was pleasantly surprised by this strain. My dispo was out of hot mint sundae so my budtender recommended this to me Doesn’t hit right away, but when it does, the body feeling is AMAZING. I was a little skeptical but I would say this is one of my favs. Perfect for going out or chillin with the buds. I don’t get a lot of food cravings off strains but this one does it :)
August 16, 2024
anxiety inducing, for me at least. Had a panic attack after trying it, very strong hybrid with high THC, this strain is a heavy hitter. Smells extremely fruity and sweet and it tastes exactly the same. Buds I got were from a medical dispensary and grown indoors, this flower as you can probably guess looks amazing. Anxiety patients be warned, panicky. But after the initial panic went away I feel very energetic and happy, kinda makes you want to get up and do something fun. 4/5 because of my personal experience but if I didn't have anxiety this would've been 5/5 all the way
October 12, 2024
Pre-roll. A little harsh. First time trying this strain. May have aggravated anxiety for me. Probably really good if I smoked less at a time.
Read all reviews

