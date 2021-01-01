ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 22%

OG Blossom

Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Dominant terpene: Limonene

Strain Details

OG Blossom is a hybrid marijuana strain from Trilogene Seeds made by crossing Cherry OG with Berry Blossom. This strain is high in CBD and smells like sweet raspberries and molasses. OG Blossom has a sweet berry inhale and a smooth exhale. This taste is similar, with bold raspberry and a hint of blueberry. Growers say OG Blossom is easy to grow. This strain has orange hairs and faded buds of purple and green.

Strain spotlight