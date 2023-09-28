OG Kush Breath 2.1 reviews
S........0
September 28, 2023
Sleepy
Tingly
Definitely hitting like a og I keep forgetting I’m holding the blunt I just tried to start this review with “thank you “ and Im only half way through and 2 ppl smoking . Ten out of ten would get again. Med to large bugs darker color with a nice amount of keef but doesn’t seem to fall off the bud very much even though it isn’t very sticky . Smells like lemon mixed with pine
e........o
February 14, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
a true full body high that is a muscle relaxer and pain reliever. I get curious and engaged in deeper thought content. A documentary proved to be a great watch while south park was not. This flower made me slightly energized and highly content, but most importantly, i became much more positive.
a........E
January 2, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Omg amazing!! A really relaxing body high. Gave me a great appetite and made me want to paint something 🔥.
c........1
November 5, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
This is just all around my favorite bud
M........4
November 9, 2023
I recommend this to anybody who has pain stress and insomnia/sleeping problems.🔥💨 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 9.7 out of 10...
r........4
April 14, 2024
Euphoric
Sleepy
Talkative
this is a good strain. so far it’s been perfect for any situation. watching ball, chillin with homies, listening to music alone, playing spider man, it’s just over all great. highly recommend to beginners/experienced. hits pretty good, high comes pretty quick too. i’m a medium-heavy smoker and half a joint got me chillin in my chair. also after work my back and legs hurt and i don’t feel shit after smoking this.
w........9
July 8, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is amazing for day or night time use.
D........a
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Just finished smoking a bowl (6-8 big hits) of this, and yep, it’ll kick your ass if you let it. Got mine from TruMeds in Phx. Tested at just over 30% THC. Very smooth smoke in and out, with an earthy taste and sweet finish. Very intense head high, and amazing body stone. No pain, happy, chilling. For newbie’s, go slow only due to the intense head high. Could get a little edgy. Otherwise. Enjoy 😉