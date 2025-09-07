You know seedless watermelons? Well get ready for seedless weed. Mostly. Humboldt Seed Co debuted at Spannabis “OG Triploid”—a type of OG Kush that should resist seeding. This is perfect for large-scale oil-croppers in pollen-heavy regions, among other uses. “Triploid” means the plant has an extra set of DNA packets called chromosomes, which interfere with the regular reproduction cycle. They girls are born barren, as it were. Mostly. It’s a trait you can selectively breed for. Just keep in mind, life finds a way. Leave a review of growing or smoking OG Triploid.