OG Triploid strain effects
OG Triploid strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
T........n
September 7, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Relaxing high. Dense sticky nugs. Decent nose of fuel and chemic. Sedative.
f........9
July 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Good Medical Weed , i get from my doctors , it helps with my neurological pains an insomnia, taste pretty earthy nothing special nice relaxed stone