Oil Tanker is a cannabis strain bred by Surfr Seeds from Motorbreath (#15) x Trophy Wife. Motorbreath (#15) has Chem Dawg (d) and SFV OG in it. Trophy Wife is Triangle Mints x Triangle Mints. Oil Tanker is part of Surfr Seeds' Trophy Wife line. It should be pretty gassy and loud. Leave one of the first Leafly reviews.
