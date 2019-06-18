ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Trophy Wife
  • Leafly flower of Trophy Wife

Hybrid

Trophy Wife

Trophy Wife

Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry. 

Reviews

2

Avatar for Dequonm
Member since 2019
I recently visited Washington to see family and this was the first thing they smoked. Literally put it out and had to ride the waves ya dig.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
The Wife
parent
Strain
Trophy Wife