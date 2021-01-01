Loading…

Ol Mendo Hashplant

aka Ol Mendo, Ol Mendo HP

HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
No effects reported

Ol Mendo Hashplant is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Ol Mendo Hashplant - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Ol Mendo Hashplant reviewsNo Reviews

