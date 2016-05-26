Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A friend of mine who grows developed this strain. Its genetics inclued blueberry, afghani, and haze clone crossed with bubba kush. The high was very strong and long lasting. A 2g blunt will keep 4 people very high for around 4-5 hours. The nugs were small, extremely dense, and covered in orange hair...