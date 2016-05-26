ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Old Lyme Connecticut OG
  4. Reviews

Old Lyme Connecticut OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Old Lyme Connecticut OG.

Reviews

4

Avatar for llbarcodell
Member since 2014
Very tasty and pungent
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for llbarcodell
Member since 2014
Very tasty and pungent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Mason84
Member since 2012
Very tasty and potent. A must try
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
A friend of mine who grows developed this strain. Its genetics inclued blueberry, afghani, and haze clone crossed with bubba kush. The high was very strong and long lasting. A 2g blunt will keep 4 people very high for around 4-5 hours. The nugs were small, extremely dense, and covered in orange hair...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungry
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Old Lyme Connecticut OGUser uploaded image of Old Lyme Connecticut OG