Omega Dawg reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Omega Dawg.

Reviews

24

Avatar for Studying_strains
Member since 2019
Most notable effects after one bong hit: Gentle brain lift; Calming. Mild ear ringing. Soothing skunk aroma. Arousing physical and mental euphoria. Notable mentions: Happy Crop of East Wenatchee MFG by Copeland' s cannabis
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Tammarie
Member since 2016
It really helps me relax, I don't have to take sleep medication anymore. I love it!
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for 420FlowerFiend
Member since 2016
This strain will make you feel like a Space cadet. I would not recommend this strain for doing anything that requires memory or focus however its the perfect strain for unleashing your creativity. This strain is great for artists or musicians who are interested in getting lost in their artform. W...
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for raven1369
Member since 2015
great service and great strain of meds!!!!!!
Avatar for raginboston
Member since 2015
Great indica for nausea and suppressed appetite, mellow without ever really hitting the gas pedal. This has much more medicinal value than euphoric or happy, though it does certainly help with both. Very happy trying it out, and at least keeping some on hand.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jcrowley420
Member since 2014
love it great 50/50 And such a great smoke dense Crystal's all nugget one of my new favorite Hybridz for sure JAH
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for MTK421
Member since 2015
I would say that this is a pretty good strain. Good taste, smell. Smells fruity but doesnt seem like grape but is more berry smell and flavor. Has other smells I cant quite make out. Bought an ounce of this stuff and made some good cannabutter and cookies with this stuff. Great balanced high. Would ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy