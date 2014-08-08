Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Omega Dawg.
Reviews
24
Studying_strains
Member since 2019
Most notable effects after one bong hit:
Gentle brain lift; Calming.
Mild ear ringing.
Soothing skunk aroma. Arousing physical and mental euphoria.
Notable mentions:
Happy Crop of East Wenatchee
MFG by Copeland' s cannabis
This strain will make you feel like a Space cadet.
I would not recommend this strain for doing anything that requires memory or focus however its the perfect strain for unleashing your creativity.
This strain is great for artists or musicians who are interested in getting lost in their artform.
W...
Great indica for nausea and suppressed appetite, mellow without ever really hitting the gas pedal. This has much more medicinal value than euphoric or happy, though it does certainly help with both. Very happy trying it out, and at least keeping some on hand.
I would say that this is a pretty good strain. Good taste, smell. Smells fruity but doesnt seem like grape but is more berry smell and flavor. Has other smells I cant quite make out. Bought an ounce of this stuff and made some good cannabutter and cookies with this stuff. Great balanced high. Would ...