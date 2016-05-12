Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I tried this strain to deal with insomnia. I'm happy to say that it does the job well. The effects come on quickly and pleasantly. It's quite relaxing, relieving stress and providing some pain relief for my severe osteoarthritis.
It's not a particularly long lasting medication. After about an hour...
This is ultimately my new favorite strain. It gives me that feeling I've been searching for this whole time, the feeling that I never want to leave my body. The high is perfect for a late afternoon or evening, going great with any occasion. It makes me want to be around other people, the aroused fee...
Nice light green buds with a lot of red hairs.. Nice and sticky. It is a very smooth smoke from the bong and it creeps on you a little at a time. Great for stress, sleep and my body is really relaxed on this. One of these days I have to smoke some of this just before doing it. That is going to be aw...