Or reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Or.

Avatar for Mook26
Member since 2017
It really helps with my pain, sleep disorder and my PTSD. It's not too over powering. It's perfect. Breaks up really easy. Sticky but not too sticky. I will purchase it again!!
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for brooklynsiobhan
Member since 2018
This strain is amazing for any type of pain. I specifically use it for headaches, cramps, or stomach pain. However, it gives me wicked cotton mouth and munchies
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for andy1992turner
Member since 2017
amazing for integestion and loss of appetite i have a hard time getting an appetite but this stuff after i smoke i raid my refrigerator withoit the fear of acid reflux or integestion
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for EdnaF
Member since 2017
I tried this strain to deal with insomnia. I'm happy to say that it does the job well. The effects come on quickly and pleasantly. It's quite relaxing, relieving stress and providing some pain relief for my severe osteoarthritis. It's not a particularly long lasting medication. After about an hour...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for andy1992turner
Member since 2017
love this strain good very euphoric can't stop chuckling while writing this, good for pain, congestion and ptsd definitely best strain i have tried in a long time definitely
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for iamtheory
Member since 2017
This is ultimately my new favorite strain. It gives me that feeling I've been searching for this whole time, the feeling that I never want to leave my body. The high is perfect for a late afternoon or evening, going great with any occasion. It makes me want to be around other people, the aroused fee...
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Sublime2CT
Member since 2017
I love any strain from Tikun Olam and OR is a really good one. If you need to medicate to sleep this will get the job done!
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for hotdiggitydank
Member since 2016
Nice light green buds with a lot of red hairs.. Nice and sticky. It is a very smooth smoke from the bong and it creeps on you a little at a time. Great for stress, sleep and my body is really relaxed on this. One of these days I have to smoke some of this just before doing it. That is going to be aw...
