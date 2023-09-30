Oracle
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Talkative
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Cheese
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Linalool
Oracle effects are mostly energizing.
Oracle potency is higher THC than average.
Oracle is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and talkative. Oracle has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Oracle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Oracle strain effects
Oracle strain flavors
Oracle strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 12% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Oracle strain reviews(9)
r........l
September 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Both my wife and I keep coming back to this strain in the evening for pain and stress relief. The sedative and calming effects aren't super heavy, which we both like. If I am not tired or fatigued, it doesn't slow me down. It definitely invites sleep if I need it, and I wake up clear and rested. 5 thumbs up.👍👍👍👍👍
C........4
February 3, 2023
Absolutely the most disgusting strain I've ever tasted in my 20+ years of smoking! I can't even tell you what the effects were because I couldn't smoke more than 2 hits before the awful smell & even worse taste just totally killed any desire to smoke. My roommate and I got this in shatter from AZO last week and still have most of the gram left, neither of us can get past the horrible taste of this strain. If you plan on smoking The Oracle, make sure you have a strong chaser of some kind because it leaves one helluva nasty aftertaste in your mouth and nose. I couldn't find anything strong enough to make this strain tolerable. Definitely avoiding this one!
c........1
July 28, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
wow. if you're into those pungent cheesy strains this one is absolutely perfect. nice quick onset head high that just sends you on a smooth ride.