Absolutely the most disgusting strain I've ever tasted in my 20+ years of smoking! I can't even tell you what the effects were because I couldn't smoke more than 2 hits before the awful smell & even worse taste just totally killed any desire to smoke. My roommate and I got this in shatter from AZO last week and still have most of the gram left, neither of us can get past the horrible taste of this strain. If you plan on smoking The Oracle, make sure you have a strong chaser of some kind because it leaves one helluva nasty aftertaste in your mouth and nose. I couldn't find anything strong enough to make this strain tolerable. Definitely avoiding this one!