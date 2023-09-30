Oracle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oracle.
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 12% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........l
September 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Both my wife and I keep coming back to this strain in the evening for pain and stress relief. The sedative and calming effects aren't super heavy, which we both like. If I am not tired or fatigued, it doesn't slow me down. It definitely invites sleep if I need it, and I wake up clear and rested. 5 thumbs up.👍👍👍👍👍
a........0
June 20, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Definitely agree with Dutchies claim that this is a 50/50 hybrid. Relaxing and stress relieving while still being a strong, creative and happy high. Pretty high thc too, at least from the Dutchie brand of this strain.
7........p
May 29, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is why they call it “Jazz Cabbage” Great flavor and effects!
c........1
July 28, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
wow. if you're into those pungent cheesy strains this one is absolutely perfect. nice quick onset head high that just sends you on a smooth ride.
c........t
July 22, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Cheesy creative comic book weed.
C........h
February 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
It’s a great 50/50 balance nice head high followed by a relaxing body high. Have it with my morning coffee.
C........4
February 3, 2023
Absolutely the most disgusting strain I've ever tasted in my 20+ years of smoking! I can't even tell you what the effects were because I couldn't smoke more than 2 hits before the awful smell & even worse taste just totally killed any desire to smoke. My roommate and I got this in shatter from AZO last week and still have most of the gram left, neither of us can get past the horrible taste of this strain. If you plan on smoking The Oracle, make sure you have a strong chaser of some kind because it leaves one helluva nasty aftertaste in your mouth and nose. I couldn't find anything strong enough to make this strain tolerable. Definitely avoiding this one!
T........c
February 16, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
We need a lot of it