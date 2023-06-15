Orange Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Banana.
Orange Banana strain effects
Orange Banana reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
T........4
June 15, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Smells very fruity with a hint of pepper. It taste very Tangy, green, clean smoke. High makes me focused,mellow,sleepy,happy gives you a good body high especially on your face makes it very fuzzy lol. I believe it's a indica dominating hybrid. Thc tested at 26.9 pretty decently high. I recommend this strain 💨🔥👍
j........9
December 23, 2023
Energetic
Hungry
I must say I liked this strain a little different but definitely a strong hybrid rating 9 California thumbs up 😎👍🏿