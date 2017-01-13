We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Blossom.
Reviews
21
Micstyle0505
Member since 2019
Got this in a Pa dispensary, the product is from Ilera “Orange Blossom Special“ flower. Great smell, my budtender instantly pointed out for me to smell around the seal. The smell had a hints of orange in the skunk smell and it is a different smell from the clementine strain I have had before. Smooth...
Good strain!
Got at my local shop for $30 an oz which is a steal, it’s by Yao Ging growers, it’s got a thc of 24% and is an indica dominant hybrid. It’s got a nice floaty high with a body calm. Very sleepy kind of weed if you overdo it. Yummy, but has a real orange spice to it. Hard throat hit on a...
Unfortunately the quality of bud was not there with the batch I received, this meant I wasn’t able to experience the strain fully, however this is my experience of the strain. The bud appeal was low, the buds were loose and rather leafy. The smell and taste was pleasant, oranges/floral. The high las...