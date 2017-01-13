ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Blossom
  4. Reviews

Orange Blossom reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Blossom.

Reviews

21

Avatar for Micstyle0505
Member since 2019
Got this in a Pa dispensary, the product is from Ilera “Orange Blossom Special“ flower. Great smell, my budtender instantly pointed out for me to smell around the seal. The smell had a hints of orange in the skunk smell and it is a different smell from the clementine strain I have had before. Smooth...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Weedlizard0706
Member since 2019
Good strain! Got at my local shop for $30 an oz which is a steal, it’s by Yao Ging growers, it’s got a thc of 24% and is an indica dominant hybrid. It’s got a nice floaty high with a body calm. Very sleepy kind of weed if you overdo it. Yummy, but has a real orange spice to it. Hard throat hit on a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Roussej
Member since 2018
Unfortunately made me very anxious. Not at all focused or relaxed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Hungry
Avatar for Jmed111
Member since 2018
Unfortunately the quality of bud was not there with the batch I received, this meant I wasn’t able to experience the strain fully, however this is my experience of the strain. The bud appeal was low, the buds were loose and rather leafy. The smell and taste was pleasant, oranges/floral. The high las...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for Oskarthegouch
Member since 2018
very sticky and pungent the bag I got smells of neopolatin ice cream.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for HdzCln
Member since 2018
Its my go to whenever I want to get creative. I like how the consistency is with orange blossom's flavor. I highly recommend this in your stock!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Sascoltch
Member since 2018
Has a nice citrus smell and taste to it. Very nice relaxed high for me. Would be disappointed if there was no orange smell/flavor to it since it has orange in the name.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Cheeksx
Member since 2015
The first strain I tried from Falcanana and it was delicious. Super citrusy and a subtle aftertaste, this 60/40 Indica Is still a great option for a not too heavy high and a light munchie session
Read full review
Reported
feelings