Hybrid

Orange Bud

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Orange Bud

First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out. 

Effects

1215 reported effects from 174 people
Happy 65%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 43%
Energetic 40%
Creative 38%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 31%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

239

Avatar for Kimberley
Member since 2013
I love this one. The first time I tried this I was so impressed with the scent. You almost don't even need incense. I love the smell & taste but, the way it makes me feel...I packed my water pipe, took a few hits & the next thing I know I have candles lit everywhere, Enigma's "Dreaming of Andromeda"...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Bunny
Member since 2011
I've found that some people claim this strain to be ordinary... and I've always found that what they've been smoking is not even Dutch Passion's Orange Bud or simply it hasn't been grown properly/cut early. It likes organic style of growing much better, but it could be fed with pretty much everyth...
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for the_reaf
Member since 2012
Got a new harvest. This one is in definite something you like to consume if your bones are hurting and every single movment feels like frozen hell. When being alone, this strain tends to make me very relaxed, sleepy and produces some gentle hallucinations which I really enjoy. But when having compan...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for D.derksema
Member since 2014
I really love this one! smoked it first quite a while ago but i can still remember the taste and smell! it was soo sweet! If you ever get the chance to get your hands on Orange Bud! take it with both hands! you wont regret it!
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for grovmel
Member since 2013
I have problems with relaxing and my body is often filled with stress. This one is maby the best i have ever tried for relaxing. I melted like syrup and i felt absolutely no stress in my stomach. Im often physicly stressed also, moving feets, cant sit still etc. No problem after a 0.5 grams of this....
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Orange Bud
First strain child
Gummo
child
Second strain child
Orange Hill Special
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Orange BudUser uploaded image of Orange BudUser uploaded image of Orange BudUser uploaded image of Orange BudUser uploaded image of Orange BudUser uploaded image of Orange BudUser uploaded image of Orange Bud
