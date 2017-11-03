ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Orange Kush

Orange Kush was bred by Green Devil Genetics and is the child of Orange Bud and OG Kush. It eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. This strain is resistant to most pests and mold and has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3832 reported effects from 520 people
Relaxed 62%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 40%
Hungry 34%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 6%

Reviews

742

Avatar for Byronwithatush
Member since 2011
so many hairs, i thought i was looking at chewbaccas balls
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One bong rip had me good an on my ass for about two hours. This strain is very potent. It has an aroma of citrus and cat urine/ammonia. Very high odor, even in my top dresser drawer the entire second floor reeked of bud. Glass vials a must when transporting or storing. Fast acting strain, was comple...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for WaffleKush
Member since 2014
Orange Kush is amazing. It helps me get shit done. This amazing strain makes sense to the senses, and opens the third eye. Happy Toking 🚬🚬
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for PhillyLove
Member since 2015
Orange Kush is a creeper that works magic for those stressed out days, & gives the body a loose feel that stays with you, giving an awesome deep sleep. Buds are HUGE, kinda like Big Buds strain, with the hairs giving it the appearance that its a juicy orange delight. The smell & taste overall have...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for 420twentyfourseven
Member since 2014
5 star bud... Made me so giggly, so focused, so relaxed. An any-time-of-the-day smoke for sure. Waking and baking to orange kush is a feeling like no other. I recommend this strain.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Bud
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Orange Kush
Strain child
Orange Romulan
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Orange KushUser uploaded image of Orange KushUser uploaded image of Orange KushUser uploaded image of Orange KushUser uploaded image of Orange KushUser uploaded image of Orange KushUser uploaded image of Orange Kush
Tips for Growing Orange Kush Cannabis
Tips for Growing Orange Kush Cannabis