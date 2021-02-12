Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Orange Chameleon
  4. Orange Chameleon Reviews

Orange Chameleon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Chameleon.

Orange Chameleon effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
16% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite

Orange Chameleon reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Orange
16% of people taste the flavor orange

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Orange Chameleon near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...