Orange Is The New Black Lime
aka OITNBL
Orange Is The New Black Lime
OBL
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
Earthy
Woody
Menthol
Orange Is The New Black Lime effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Is The New Black Lime, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Orange Is The New Black LimeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Orange Is The New Black Lime strain effects
Orange Is The New Black Lime strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Orange Is The New Black Lime products near you
Similar to Orange Is The New Black Lime near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews