Orange Is The New Black Lime reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Is The New Black Lime.
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........s
December 14, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
Dry eyes
got an oz of this from tha dispo and i am impressed 🔥🔥 gives heavy body high while also being incredibly talkative. one of my favorites i’m really enjoying this zip