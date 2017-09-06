Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The taste is so unique and different I can quite pull my finger on the flavor its so strange I wanna say it taste like orange but idk I like the high though it does the job I would say give it a try but let it be so you got
Doesn’t taste like citrus or orange juice but it is a nice blend, of anxiety relief as well as pain relief. with little to no unwanted side effects:
So for me it’s a good strain.
But it taste like weed not oranges 🍊 so for that 3/5 @ecc still a great flower though.
Taste is 5/5, tastes like straight OJ.
The actual experience - first stages into the high is nice, happy calm, and relaxing, but towards a coming down point it has a very bad effect on my mood, not much paranoia or anxiety just a bad effect on my mood. Making looking back on the experience make it...
A pretty delicious strain that works as a solid wake and bake option for those that want a mellow start to their day. As a hybrid, OJ is pretty middle of the road though if you smoke a lot it will have an indica edge to it.
Obviously it’s taste is a citrusy diesel which is pretty damn dank. It’s n...