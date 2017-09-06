ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Munster_mann
Member since 2018
Awesome stuff, hits like a champ
Sleepy
Avatar for Antonio-gibson
Member since 2019
Outstanding strain. Kind of a forbidden fruit nastolgic flavor. Was not expecting to fall in love wotg this. After a hard days work a joint of oj definitely hits the spot.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for jmelonyc
Member since 2015
The taste is so unique and different I can quite pull my finger on the flavor its so strange I wanna say it taste like orange but idk I like the high though it does the job I would say give it a try but let it be so you got
Avatar for firedude420
Member since 2019
Doesn’t taste like citrus or orange juice but it is a nice blend, of anxiety relief as well as pain relief. with little to no unwanted side effects: So for me it’s a good strain. But it taste like weed not oranges 🍊 so for that 3/5 @ecc still a great flower though.
Avatar for Fee420
Member since 2018
Not impressed all. Smells good looks good and it’s chill, but lacks punch imo.
Avatar for breazy.
Member since 2019
Taste is 5/5, tastes like straight OJ. The actual experience - first stages into the high is nice, happy calm, and relaxing, but towards a coming down point it has a very bad effect on my mood, not much paranoia or anxiety just a bad effect on my mood. Making looking back on the experience make it...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Heshianpriest
Member since 2018
A pretty delicious strain that works as a solid wake and bake option for those that want a mellow start to their day. As a hybrid, OJ is pretty middle of the road though if you smoke a lot it will have an indica edge to it. Obviously it’s taste is a citrusy diesel which is pretty damn dank. It’s n...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Tatsandcats420
Member since 2018
Didn't feel like this got me high at all but the taste was great.
