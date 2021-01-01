Hybrid
THC 10%
Orange M-Con
No effects reported
Strain Details
Orange M-Con is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing African Orange with M-Con. This strain features earthy, citrus flavors and aromas. Orange M-Con provides balancing and uplifting effects, ideal for daytime use. Growers say this strain comes in dark green buds with thin fan leaves. Orange M-Con has a high calyx to leaf ratio, making it a great strain to grow.
