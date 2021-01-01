ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 16%

African Orange Glue

Dominant terpene: Myrcene

Strain Details

African Orange Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing African Orange with Glue. This strain puts out a citrus and orange funk that is gassy. Growers say African Orange Glue requires extra support during the growing process due to its dense structure.

