Orange Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Mints.
Orange Mints effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
5 people reported 8 effects
- Feelings
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Orange Mints near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.