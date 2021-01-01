Loading…

Orange Mints

Hybrid
Orange Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Push Pop with Animal Mints. This strain has an aaroma that is earthy, citrusy, and gassy. The flavor is similar, with orange dominating your pallet. Orange Mints has buds that are covered in tightly packed trichomes. This strain is indica-leaning.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Orange Mints nugs near you

Orange Mints effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly

