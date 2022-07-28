Orange Punch reviews
Orange Punch strain effects
Orange Punch strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
I........t
July 28, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Scored this bad boy made by Kings & Queens. And it's definitely fantastic. A-pinene was sitting at 3.52 and The myrecene was 3.34. For me it relaxed me head and body, and with a heavy hit I was clear in to sleep. It's a sativa but for high anxiety folk, this strain won't make you jittery or doom and gloom feels. It's a hitter
A........r
October 17, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
We likey. The a b Pinene which is also a broncodialator ,among many many healthy components, (relaxes the muscles in the lungs making breathing easier) and Mycerene (sleep aid) is highhhh. This sweet smelling orange live resin is like a dream come true. I literally feel like I’m floating on a pink cloud or creativity and love.
t........2
February 14, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Not a bad smoke, made me really chilled out, just felt like laying down and staring at the ceiling. The munchies came on hard after that phase and everything tasted beautiful.
y........m
May 28, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I’m halfway through a join in Barcelona and I can tell you this is the best strain I have ever smoke. Taste peppery and organgy🍊💨 Great taste, and intense high.
k........r
July 18, 2022
Giggly
Dizzy
Dry mouth
It was the first time smoking that strain and bevor I took a smell and I never smell smoke weed like that. I smell 1:1 like maracuja it was Crazy. Also during smoking it taste like maracuja and it was and experience what every smoker have to smoke one time.
w........4
May 9, 2024
Energetic
Focused
been smoking on this one all day, and now sitting down with it and watching the playoffs. this strain is great for a good stoney but not too hazy high, it's great for anytime for sure! Helps with my ADHD as well, also quite motivating! great orange aftertaste and mouthcoath and bright green and orange exxxxtra frosty nugs!
t........y
February 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is great if you want to feel uplifted and peppy after a long day. Great for going on a walk or brainstorming. A few taps off the pen and I felt like speed walking lol.
b........1
October 9, 2023
Focused
Talkative
Dry eyes
mid, but still hitable