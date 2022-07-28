Orange Punch
Orange Punch
OrP
Hybrid
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Chemical
Orange
Citrus
Orange Punch effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Punch is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Orange Punch strain effects
Orange Punch strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Orange Punch strain reviews(14)
I........t
July 28, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
A........r
October 17, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
t........2
February 14, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed