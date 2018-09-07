Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Jack Davis, Orange Snow Cone is a cross between a female Agent Orange and a male Snow Cone. Taking after both parents, Orange Snow Cone produces an orange, fuel-like flavor that leads into an engaging, creative high. This strain will have you up and active, making even mundane chores feel like an adventure.