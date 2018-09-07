ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by Jack Davis, Orange Snow Cone is a cross between a female Agent Orange and a male Snow Cone. Taking after both parents, Orange Snow Cone produces an orange, fuel-like flavor that leads into an engaging, creative high. This strain will have you up and active, making even mundane chores feel like an adventure.

Avatar for shaun55
Member since 2018
Very tasty citrus earth with a smooth creative high.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Agent Orange
Orange Snow Cone