Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Snow Cone.
Reviews
2
CarbonFilterAssassin
Member since 2018
Bought a few grams of this Orange Snow Cone from Freedom in Longview,WA and have to say it’s a disappointment!!! Entire Snow Cone lineup is garbage IMO... Exotic Genetic’s is where it’s at 😉 Jinx Proof and KoMa over at ProlificCoastSeeds 😱💯 havecthat 🔥 too lol