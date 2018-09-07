ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Snow Cone
  4. Reviews

Orange Snow Cone reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Snow Cone.

Reviews

2

Avatar for CarbonFilterAssassin
Member since 2018
Bought a few grams of this Orange Snow Cone from Freedom in Longview,WA and have to say it’s a disappointment!!! Entire Snow Cone lineup is garbage IMO... Exotic Genetic’s is where it’s at 😉 Jinx Proof and KoMa over at ProlificCoastSeeds 😱💯 havecthat 🔥 too lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for shaun55
Member since 2018
Very tasty citrus earth with a smooth creative high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review