Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Tree.

Orange Tree strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Relaxed

Creative

Orange Tree strain helps with

  • Pain
    46% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Lack of appetite
    20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite

September 10, 2022
Premium relief from pain and muscle spasms. Though the flavors are very different, Orange Tree has similar terp ratios to GSC and the relief is similar. The dominant caryophyllene and supporting limonene give you a fast blast of soothing relief and then the myrcene comes along ten minutes later with narcotic relief. Flavor-wise, it's a spicy Orange Creamsicle and the high is verrrrry similar but with a nighttime lean. It's happy and centering, and it causes pain, tension and distraction to melt away, allowing you to focus on the matter at hand, which might just be finding someone to share in its body tingles.
5 people found this helpful
February 2, 2021
Nice chill from it 👌🏻 Would happily use again the only reason for 4 stars is because I personally did not like the smell of the Orange Tree
3 people found this helpful
February 18, 2022
Very strong, and heady, will get you stuck,taste like oranges Mixed with the headban strain
3 people found this helpful
September 3, 2024
I use this strain for PM smokes and for high pain moments. It helps a lot with my chronic pain and nausea from me/cfs. I like it better than GDP for pain, it’s actually my favorite strain for chronic pain management I’ve found. I’d say its effects are a little delayed at least for me. Takes about 10-20 for me to start feeling the deeper relief. No paranoia or anxiety for me, but a little bit of auditory weirdness that I don’t love but the pros far out weigh that slight discomfort.
2 people found this helpful
October 5, 2021
It does hit you after a while and can pack quite a punch if you smoke two or three bowls. The best part about this strain is that some part of the high will last all day. Definitely worth the price if grown indoors. A top shelf hybrid as long as the grower is aiming for quality.
1 person found this helpful
August 1, 2024
I tried concentrate from Green Line who say they created the strain. They're out of Monterey and the price was very low. Since Monterey has large cultivation facilities and Green Line grows hydroponically they can sell quality cannabis at a better price point. First was the color. The badder concentrate had an orange color which is unusual for concentrates. It smelled like oranges with hints of lime and possibly grapefruit. The taste though was extremely bland which was shocking. I thought it would have a strong orange flavor. The badder didn't have the terpene! The effects are very stony which was also surprising since it said sativa on the package. They call it a sativa, but like the Leafly description says it hits like an indica. Very relaxing. Potent for the price point. A good product, especially at $15 a gram!
1 person found this helpful
December 2, 2023
Gorgeous bud wouldn’t say it’s quite orange.. more purple than anything but opening up that bag feels and smells exactly like that morning glass of orange juice.. refreshing and sour but smooth, the high is very smooth as well not a creeper but very visual initially as you adjust. I feel calm and relaxed no heavy head or strain. Just pure clarity Definitely an A tier bud
1 person found this helpful
April 21, 2024
4 years of chronic back problems and spinal arthritis. A few hits of Orange Tree with a vape, and I'm comfortable for hours. Two thumbs up!
1 person found this helpful

