I tried concentrate from Green Line who say they created the strain. They're out of Monterey and the price was very low. Since Monterey has large cultivation facilities and Green Line grows hydroponically they can sell quality cannabis at a better price point. First was the color. The badder concentrate had an orange color which is unusual for concentrates. It smelled like oranges with hints of lime and possibly grapefruit. The taste though was extremely bland which was shocking. I thought it would have a strong orange flavor. The badder didn't have the terpene! The effects are very stony which was also surprising since it said sativa on the package. They call it a sativa, but like the Leafly description says it hits like an indica. Very relaxing. Potent for the price point. A good product, especially at $15 a gram!