HybridTHC 23%CBD 0%

Orange Tree

Orange Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Greenline, made by crossing 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. This strain is popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Orange Tree produces effects that are calming and relaxing. It's a popular strain choice among medical marijuana patients who suffer from symptoms of chronic pain. Orange Tree buds are usually small and come in a deep green shade with bright orange hairs.


According to Greenline, "the sweet, orange aroma will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Significantly potent, joyful, thoughtful, body-soothing and calming, Sativa-Dominant , distinctly orange-y, afternoon hybrid mix named “Best Sativa Flower” at the High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup in 2017 and 2018."

Orange Tree strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Relaxed

Creative

Orange Tree strain helps with

  • Pain
    46% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Lack of appetite
    20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Orange Tree strain reviews15

September 10, 2022
Premium relief from pain and muscle spasms. Though the flavors are very different, Orange Tree has similar terp ratios to GSC and the relief is similar. The dominant caryophyllene and supporting limonene give you a fast blast of soothing relief and then the myrcene comes along ten minutes later with narcotic relief. Flavor-wise, it's a spicy Orange Creamsicle and the high is verrrrry similar but with a nighttime lean. It's happy and centering, and it causes pain, tension and distraction to melt away, allowing you to focus on the matter at hand, which might just be finding someone to share in its body tingles.
5 people found this helpful
February 2, 2021
Nice chill from it 👌🏻 Would happily use again the only reason for 4 stars is because I personally did not like the smell of the Orange Tree
3 people found this helpful
February 18, 2022
Very strong, and heady, will get you stuck,taste like oranges Mixed with the headban strain
3 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight