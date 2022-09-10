Premium relief from pain and muscle spasms. Though the flavors are very different, Orange Tree has similar terp ratios to GSC and the relief is similar. The dominant caryophyllene and supporting limonene give you a fast blast of soothing relief and then the myrcene comes along ten minutes later with narcotic relief. Flavor-wise, it's a spicy Orange Creamsicle and the high is verrrrry similar but with a nighttime lean. It's happy and centering, and it causes pain, tension and distraction to melt away, allowing you to focus on the matter at hand, which might just be finding someone to share in its body tingles.