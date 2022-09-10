Orange Tree
Orange Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Greenline, made by crossing 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. This strain is popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Orange Tree produces effects that are calming and relaxing. It's a popular strain choice among medical marijuana patients who suffer from symptoms of chronic pain. Orange Tree buds are usually small and come in a deep green shade with bright orange hairs.
According to Greenline, "the sweet, orange aroma will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Significantly potent, joyful, thoughtful, body-soothing and calming, Sativa-Dominant , distinctly orange-y, afternoon hybrid mix named “Best Sativa Flower” at the High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup in 2017 and 2018."
