Orange Tsunami strain effects
Orange Tsunami strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........e
October 29, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Great wake n bake strain from the cart. It tastes like an orange creamsicle it’s so good :) very much a sativa so expect high energy, high happiness, and a genuinely high time… or should I say… high tide 😏
k........u
January 20, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
What a great daytime strain! First draw on the cartridge you taste hints of vanilla, followed by an orange cream that fills your senses as you exhale. Gets you off the couch and eager to get done whatever you need to accomplish. Sativas are my go to for daytime. This one ROCKS!!