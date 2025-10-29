Orange Tsunami is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Crush and Blueberry strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Orange Tsunami is celebrated for its delightful citrusy aroma and flavor, with notes of sweet orange and a hint of berry. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers, thanks to its well-rounded effects. Orange Tsunami contains an average THC content of around 18%, making it a suitable choice for a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers report that Orange Tsunami's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and a gentle uplift in mood. Medical marijuana patients often opt for Orange Tsunami when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relief for both physical and mental discomfort. Orange Tsunami's dominant terpene is limonene, which contributes to its vibrant citrus flavors and potential mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Orange Tsunami typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its appealing flavor profile and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Tsunami, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.