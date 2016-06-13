ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for KarenSSwafford
Member since 2018
very relaxing and calming, allowing me to get the chores done. DabSmith Cured Live Rosin (East 8 Mile and Van Dyke M53)
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for incenseandbamboo
Member since 2016
Though it wasn't the best-tasting weed I've ever smoked, it was definitely worth it in the end. I was very creative and calm. A very good strain for studying for a test. Near the end of the high (which lasts for an hour or so), I became very tired. Recommend smoking at night to clear your head of th...
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TGuardian
Member since 2016
Had a very pungent orange smell which I loved I felt relaxed and creative through my day music is a bliss to my ears with this strain and my stress was gone like non-existent.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for spaceodyssey333
Member since 2016
I can't give 5 stars because I'm smoking blood orange, which does not come up in leafly's strain search. I'm doing a live review while enjoying this with a nice gold tip tabcacci spliff. (I use fancy cardboard gold party straws as a joint crutch)... Gold tipped joints make me feel fancy, like I sho...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jvrrxnniv
Member since 2016
What you get out of orange turbo is a subtle blissful essence about yourself. It's not very potent so I used to when I went to work because it wasn't that noticeable. If you're new to smoking then it's an excellent step forward, but if you have a higher tolerance, then you won't be to ecstatic with ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Slothcupine
Member since 2016
Really heady high that hits immediately but never too hard or for too long. Aromatically citrus-y, and does taste nice and sweet compared to most other strains. But it burns far too quickly and for less potency, less plateau time. As such, while I won't have it often, I do think it is great for dayt...
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for SativaSunday
Member since 2016
Nice, comfortable, easy high. Great for video games and easing stress.
