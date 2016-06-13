Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Though it wasn't the best-tasting weed I've ever smoked, it was definitely worth it in the end. I was very creative and calm. A very good strain for studying for a test. Near the end of the high (which lasts for an hour or so), I became very tired. Recommend smoking at night to clear your head of th...
I can't give 5 stars because I'm smoking blood orange, which does not come up in leafly's strain search.
I'm doing a live review while enjoying this with a nice gold tip tabcacci spliff. (I use fancy cardboard gold party straws as a joint crutch)... Gold tipped joints make me feel fancy, like I sho...
What you get out of orange turbo is a subtle blissful essence about yourself. It's not very potent so I used to when I went to work because it wasn't that noticeable. If you're new to smoking then it's an excellent step forward, but if you have a higher tolerance, then you won't be to ecstatic with ...
Really heady high that hits immediately but never too hard or for too long. Aromatically citrus-y, and does taste nice and sweet compared to most other strains. But it burns far too quickly and for less potency, less plateau time. As such, while I won't have it often, I do think it is great for dayt...