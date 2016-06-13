ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Turbo
  • Leafly flower of Orange Turbo

Hybrid

Orange Turbo

Orange Turbo

Orange Turbo, bred by MTG Seeds, is a flavorful hybrid strain that crosses Orange Creamsicle with Turbo Diesel. The aroma is as sweet and citrusy as the name suggests, with a sharp sour aroma that cuts through on the exhale. Despite the minimal effort this hybrid demands of her growers, Orange Turbo rewards you with large fragrant buds following a nine week flowering cycle.

Reviews

15

Show all

Avatar for KookieMonroe
Member since 2015
Its pretty damn awesome. It has a great flavor and the wave of the high sweeps over you in the best way.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for OGlovw
Member since 2015
First time I smoked it I got super baked I felt happy inspired and very uplifted
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for TGuardian
Member since 2016
Had a very pungent orange smell which I loved I felt relaxed and creative through my day music is a bliss to my ears with this strain and my stress was gone like non-existent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for spaceodyssey333
Member since 2016
I can't give 5 stars because I'm smoking blood orange, which does not come up in leafly's strain search. I'm doing a live review while enjoying this with a nice gold tip tabcacci spliff. (I use fancy cardboard gold party straws as a joint crutch)... Gold tipped joints make me feel fancy, like I sho...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DeftOne Chocho
Member since 2015
I smoked and felt: Happy, awake, inspired, creative, sexual, and clever. Introduced to me as "Orange Tango", I searched high and dry for this strain. For those of us who can't go a day, or even several hours without smoking, this one satisfies on the first toke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Orange TurboUser uploaded image of Orange TurboUser uploaded image of Orange Turbo