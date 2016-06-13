Orange Turbo, bred by MTG Seeds, is a flavorful hybrid strain that crosses Orange Creamsicle with Turbo Diesel. The aroma is as sweet and citrusy as the name suggests, with a sharp sour aroma that cuts through on the exhale. Despite the minimal effort this hybrid demands of her growers, Orange Turbo rewards you with large fragrant buds following a nine week flowering cycle.
