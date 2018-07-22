We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orangutang.
Reviews
8
GreenGreenWA
Member since 2016
I'm reviewing my flower by Pioneer Nuggets, Arlington, WA state... I've had many strains by Fireline also in Arlington,WA. For my chicken Pioneer uses methods for any strain that is more my vibe...Anything grown in dirt is going to have more characteristics,flavor,terp profile than the same strain g...
I like this strain. It’s a real light high; there’s a sense of calmness to it, but without the overbearing kind of daze you get with something like Blue Cookies. It has a real citrusy kind of taste when it’s ground up.
I smoke A LOT of strains but I don’t have the luxury of going to dispensaries bc I’m down here in Texas. So I just get what I can get and don’t throw a fit type shit. This orangutan or however tf it’s spelled is nice, a solid 3.8. Gets me high for a decent amount of time. However I struggle with chr...