ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orangutang
  4. Reviews

Orangutang reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orangutang.

Reviews

8

Avatar for GreenGreenWA
Member since 2016
I'm reviewing my flower by Pioneer Nuggets, Arlington, WA state... I've had many strains by Fireline also in Arlington,WA. For my chicken Pioneer uses methods for any strain that is more my vibe...Anything grown in dirt is going to have more characteristics,flavor,terp profile than the same strain g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for VGT8420
Member since 2019
I like this strain. It’s a real light high; there’s a sense of calmness to it, but without the overbearing kind of daze you get with something like Blue Cookies. It has a real citrusy kind of taste when it’s ground up.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mix43
Member since 2019
Citrus, earthy, and a bit sour. Smell is wonderful and taste is still quite citrus even being a hybrid of hybrids. Totally recommend for pain management, with a need to not pass out, in my opinion
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for HeavillyMedicated1
Member since 2017
Very nice buds, love the flavor it has. Definitely a head high!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for Saltykelsey
Member since 2019
This is the best weed I’ve had. It makes me very sleepy and cozy and mellow so I can deeply rest and am in a much better mood. Excellent. I used an RSO from Doc Croc in Washington
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mastasav
Member since 2019
I smoke A LOT of strains but I don’t have the luxury of going to dispensaries bc I’m down here in Texas. So I just get what I can get and don’t throw a fit type shit. This orangutan or however tf it’s spelled is nice, a solid 3.8. Gets me high for a decent amount of time. However I struggle with chr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Pineappleit
Member since 2018
Nice mellow and relaxed feeling. Got my appetite going a bit. Recommend smoking when you want to chill/zone out and at bedtime.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lunerceli
Member since 2018
The high and effects from this strain are great. They do work as intended. the only issue I see with this strain is that the effects do not last that long.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy